Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.On May 30, within the

night , the Armenian armed forces items from the positions within the

path of Yukhari Zoghalli settlement of the Basarkechar area

of the state border utilizing varied caliber weapons subjected to fireplace

the Azerbaijan Army positions within the path of Zivel settlement

of the Kalbajar area, Trend experiences close to the Azerbaijani

Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took ample retaliatory

measures.