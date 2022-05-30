Europe
Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.On May 30, within the
night , the Armenian armed forces items from the positions within the
path of Yukhari Zoghalli settlement of the Basarkechar area
of the state border utilizing varied caliber weapons subjected to fireplace
the Azerbaijan Army positions within the path of Zivel settlement
of the Kalbajar area, Trend experiences close to the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took ample retaliatory
measures.