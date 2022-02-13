Azerbaijani athlete joins fight in finals of Trampoline World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The closing day of Trampoline World Cup competitions will likely be held

on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sunday, Trend studies.

The program of the ultimate day consists of two levels – first

there will likely be a second qualifying spherical within the particular person program

for males, after which there will likely be finals in particular person competitions

and synchronized jumps for women and men.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova will carry out within the finals

of the person program for ladies. During the qualifying stage

Mahsudova confirmed one of the best lead to her group.

The competitions will likely be held by February 13 on the

National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani group is represented by

Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 international locations participate within the first

worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics

Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with

the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the outcomes of the two-day competitions, the winners

within the particular person program and synchronized jumps for women and men

will likely be decided. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will historically

be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the

quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological

necessities, and with out spectators.