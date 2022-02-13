Azerbaijani athlete joins fight in finals of Trampoline World Cup
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
The closing day of Trampoline World Cup competitions will likely be held
on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sunday, Trend studies.
The program of the ultimate day consists of two levels – first
there will likely be a second qualifying spherical within the particular person program
for males, after which there will likely be finals in particular person competitions
and synchronized jumps for women and men.
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova will carry out within the finals
of the person program for ladies. During the qualifying stage
Mahsudova confirmed one of the best lead to her group.
Some 60 athletes from 13 international locations participate within the first
worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with
the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).
Following the outcomes of the two-day competitions, the winners
within the particular person program and synchronized jumps for women and men
will likely be decided. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will historically
be awarded.
The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the
quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological
necessities, and with out spectators.