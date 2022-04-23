Azerbaijani athletes reach more finals at 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijani
athletes Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova have reached two extra
finals on the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in
Baku, Trend
studies.
Jalilova scoring 29.750 factors reached the ultimate of the ribbon
train and took fourth place. Agamirova with a rating of 30.400
factors reached the ultimate of this system with golf equipment and took the
fifth place.
Following the outcomes of the primary day of the World Cup
qualification, the Azerbaijani graces reached the ultimate of the
train with a hoop: Jalilova took the third place with a rating of
32.050 factors, and Aghamirova – the fourth place (31.650
factors).
Besides, Jalilova took third place with a rating of 31,000 and
superior to the ultimate of the train with the ball.
The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from
April 22 by means of April 24.
Some 130 athletes from 31 international locations, together with 42 particular person and
84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are participating within the
competitors.
Azerbaijan is being represented within the particular person program by
Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, whereas Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman
Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan
and Darya Sorokina are performing throughout the crew in group
workout routines.
During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete within the
All-Around and equipment finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will
be introduced to the gymnast and crew in group workout routines that
obtained the best execution rating from the judges on the World
Cup.