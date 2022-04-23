Azerbaijani athletes reach more finals at 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijani

athletes Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova have reached two extra

finals on the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in

Baku, Trend

studies.

Jalilova scoring 29.750 factors reached the ultimate of the ribbon

train and took fourth place. Agamirova with a rating of 30.400

factors reached the ultimate of this system with golf equipment and took the

fifth place.

Following the outcomes of the primary day of the World Cup

qualification, the Azerbaijani graces reached the ultimate of the

train with a hoop: Jalilova took the third place with a rating of

32.050 factors, and Aghamirova – the fourth place (31.650

factors).

Besides, Jalilova took third place with a rating of 31,000 and

superior to the ultimate of the train with the ball.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from

April 22 by means of April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 international locations, together with 42 particular person and

84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are participating within the

competitors.

Azerbaijan is being represented within the particular person program by

Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, whereas Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman

Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan

and Darya Sorokina are performing throughout the crew in group

workout routines.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete within the

All-Around and equipment finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will

be introduced to the gymnast and crew in group workout routines that

obtained the best execution rating from the judges on the World

Cup.