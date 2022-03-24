Azerbaijani boxer becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijani boxer

Nijat Huseynov received the title of European champion, Trend studies

just about the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

He received this title on the continental championship amongst boxers

underneath 22 within the Croatian metropolis of Poreč.

The prize-winner of the World and European championships within the

51 kg weight class was stronger than the Georgian athlete Lekso

Khasay within the ultimate. Azerbaijani boxer received the gold medal by

defeating his opponent 5:0 (30:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 29:27).