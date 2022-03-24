Europe
Azerbaijani boxer becomes European champion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijani boxer
Nijat Huseynov received the title of European champion, Trend studies
just about the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.
He received this title on the continental championship amongst boxers
underneath 22 within the Croatian metropolis of Poreč.
The prize-winner of the World and European championships within the
51 kg weight class was stronger than the Georgian athlete Lekso
Khasay within the ultimate. Azerbaijani boxer received the gold medal by
defeating his opponent 5:0 (30:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 29:27).