Azerbaijani Central Bank to accelerate insurance market development
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20. The follow-up to the
technique of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for the insurance coverage
market improvement will increase the sector and its companies in
Azerbaijan, Executive Director on the CBA Ziya Aliyev advised Trend.
According to him, the event technique of the CBA supplies
for the institution of a single base to tell folks about
obligatory insurance coverage.
“It can be scheduled to realize extra information within the area of
insurance coverage, broaden the vary of digital companies and, typically,
reinforce the digitalization of the insurance coverage market. Moreover, the
technique is geared toward bettering human capability within the space of
insurance coverage, creating the infrastructure and licensing mechanisms.
In addition, it’s deliberate to strengthen regulatory and monitoring
instruments of Azerbaijan’s insurance coverage market according to worldwide
apply,” Aliyev mentioned.
The government director harassed that implementing these measures
will speed up the event of the insurance coverage market in
Azerbaijan.