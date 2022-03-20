Azerbaijani Central Bank to accelerate insurance market development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20. The follow-up to the

technique of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for the insurance coverage

market improvement will increase the sector and its companies in

Azerbaijan, Executive Director on the CBA Ziya Aliyev advised Trend.

According to him, the event technique of the CBA supplies

for the institution of a single base to tell folks about

obligatory insurance coverage.

“It can be scheduled to realize extra information within the area of

insurance coverage, broaden the vary of digital companies and, typically,

reinforce the digitalization of the insurance coverage market. Moreover, the

technique is geared toward bettering human capability within the space of

insurance coverage, creating the infrastructure and licensing mechanisms.

In addition, it’s deliberate to strengthen regulatory and monitoring

instruments of Azerbaijan’s insurance coverage market according to worldwide

apply,” Aliyev mentioned.

The government director harassed that implementing these measures

will speed up the event of the insurance coverage market in

Azerbaijan.