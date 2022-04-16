Azerbaijani citizens rescued after shipwreck in Tunisia to be evacuated – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. On April 16, 2022,

a ship crusing below the flag of Equatorial Guinea within the course

of Malta crashed close to the Tunisian metropolis of Gabes resulting from dangerous

climate. There have been two residents of Azerbaijan on board, Trend

reviews citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minsitry.

The ship’s crew members have been rescued by a Tunisian border vessel

and hospitalized.

“The crew of the vessel, together with residents of Azerbaijan, was

not injured within the accident. Appropriate measures are presently

being taken to evacuate our residents,” the ministry famous.