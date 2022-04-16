Europe

Azerbaijani citizens rescued after shipwreck in Tunisia to be evacuated – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. On April 16, 2022,
a ship crusing below the flag of Equatorial Guinea within the course
of Malta crashed close to the Tunisian metropolis of Gabes resulting from dangerous
climate. There have been two residents of Azerbaijan on board, Trend
reviews citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minsitry.

The ship’s crew members have been rescued by a Tunisian border vessel
and hospitalized.

“The crew of the vessel, together with residents of Azerbaijan, was
not injured within the accident. Appropriate measures are presently
being taken to evacuate our residents,” the ministry famous.



