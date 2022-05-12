Azerbaijani civlian dies following ammunition blast in Ahgdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A 40-years-old

Azerbaijani civilian Rashad Bakhtiyarov died following a blast of

ammunition in his hand, consultant of Aghdam district’s

Chamanli village Rabil Guliyev advised Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

According to Guliyev, the blast passed off within the Aghdam

district when Bakhtiyarov grazed sheep.

He was positioned with heavy accidents within the Central Hospital of the

Aghdam district, but it surely wasn’t potential to avoid wasting his life.