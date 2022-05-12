Europe
Azerbaijani civlian dies following ammunition blast in Ahgdam (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A 40-years-old
Azerbaijani civilian Rashad Bakhtiyarov died following a blast of
ammunition in his hand, consultant of Aghdam district’s
Chamanli village Rabil Guliyev advised Trend’s Karabakh bureau.
According to Guliyev, the blast passed off within the Aghdam
district when Bakhtiyarov grazed sheep.
He was positioned with heavy accidents within the Central Hospital of the
Aghdam district, but it surely wasn’t potential to avoid wasting his life.