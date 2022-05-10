Azerbaijani companies to participate in Partners & Business exhibition in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Partners and Business

exhibition might be held in Crystal Hall in Baku on June 16-18 to

promote native corporations, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business

Development Agency (SMBDA) advised Trend.

The exhibition, to be co-organized by the SMBDA, the State

Employment Agency beneath the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection

of the Population, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs

(Employers), Marsol LLC, and Kapital Bank, will function merchandise

and companies of native corporations within the trade, agriculture, meals,

ICT, training, building, logistics, and others.

In whole, about 200 are anticipated to attend the exhibition which

goals to advertise Azerbaijani corporations, broaden alternatives for

their entry to markets, develop partnerships between the

corporations, and set up new collaborations.