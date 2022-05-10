Azerbaijani companies to participate in Partners & Business exhibition in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Partners and Business
exhibition might be held in Crystal Hall in Baku on June 16-18 to
promote native corporations, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (SMBDA) advised Trend.
The exhibition, to be co-organized by the SMBDA, the State
Employment Agency beneath the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection
of the Population, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs
(Employers), Marsol LLC, and Kapital Bank, will function merchandise
and companies of native corporations within the trade, agriculture, meals,
ICT, training, building, logistics, and others.
In whole, about 200 are anticipated to attend the exhibition which
goals to advertise Azerbaijani corporations, broaden alternatives for
their entry to markets, develop partnerships between the
corporations, and set up new collaborations.