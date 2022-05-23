Azerbaijani currency rates for May 23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The official trade
price of the US greenback and the euro towards the Azerbaijani manat as
of May 23, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.8004 manat respectively,
Trend experiences with
reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA).
The manat price in relation to world currencies on May 23:
|
Currencies
|
Official trade price
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
1,7
|
1 Euro
|
EUR
|
1,8004
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
1,2045
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0,0143
|
100 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
0,6186
|
1 Brazil actual
|
BRL
|
0,3483
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0,4628
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0,1076
|
100 South Korean received
|
KRW
|
0,1339
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0,0732
|
1 Chilean peso
|
CLP
|
0,2033
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0,2543
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0,2419
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0,588
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
0,2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0,0219
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2,1324
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0,0116
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0,004
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0,1716
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,7491
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0,5071
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
1,3275
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5,5495
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0,004
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0,021
|
100 Lebanese pound
|
LBP
|
0,1124
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0,3872
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0,0856
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0,0894
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
0,093
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0,1755
|
100 Uzbek soum
|
UZS
|
0,0153
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0,3891
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
0,0279
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
1,2353
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0,4532
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
|
XDR
|
2,2855
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0,1066
|
1 Taiwan greenback
|
TWD
|
0,0573
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0,1361
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0,4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvna
|
UAH
|
0,0578
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,334
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
1,0971