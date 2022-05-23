Europe

Azerbaijani currency rates for May 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The official trade
price of the US greenback and the euro towards the Azerbaijani manat as
of May 23, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.8004 manat respectively,
Trend experiences with
reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA).

The manat price in relation to world currencies on May 23:

Currencies

Official trade price

1 US greenback

USD

1,7

1 Euro

EUR

1,8004

1 Australian greenback

AUD

1,2045

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0,0143

100 Belarus ruble

BYN

0,6186

1 Brazil actual

BRL

0,3483

1 UAE dirham

AED

0,4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0,1076

100 South Korean received

KRW

0,1339

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0,0732

1 Chilean peso

CLP

0,2033

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0,2543

1 Danish krone

DKK

0,2419

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0,588

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

0,2166

1 Indian rupee

INR

0,0219

1 British pound

GBP

2,1324

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0,0116

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0,004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0,1716

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,7491

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0,5071

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

1,3275

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,5495

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0,004

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0,021

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0,1124

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0,3872

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0,0856

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0,0894

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0,093

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0,1755

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0,0153

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0,3891

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0,0279

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

1,2353

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0,4532

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2,2855

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0,1066

1 Taiwan greenback

TWD

0,0573

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0,1361

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0,4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

UAH

0,0578

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,334

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

1,0971



