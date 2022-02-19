Azerbaijani Energy Minister takes part in the Munich Security Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took half within the

58th Munich Security Conference, Trend reviews reference to Ministry.

Within the framework of the convention, Parviz Shahbazov took

half in discussions on the subject “New regional prospects for the

Caucasus – frequent issues, frequent options?” with the

participation of representatives of the nations of the Caucasus,

Europe and the OSCE. Discussions befell on methods of sustainable

socio-economic growth within the Caucasus, fixing the issue of

local weather change and environmental safety, regional cooperation and

different points. The Energy Minister of Azerbaijan additionally attended different

periods of the Munich Security Conference.

It ought to be famous that the Munich Security Conference is certainly one of

the world’s main boards for discussing worldwide safety

coverage. The convention, which is historically held yearly, is

attended by heads of state and authorities, ministers, leaders of

worldwide and non-governmental organizations.