Azerbaijani Energy Minister takes part in the Munich Security Conference
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19
Trend:
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took half within the
58th Munich Security Conference, Trend reviews reference to Ministry.
Within the framework of the convention, Parviz Shahbazov took
half in discussions on the subject “New regional prospects for the
Caucasus – frequent issues, frequent options?” with the
participation of representatives of the nations of the Caucasus,
Europe and the OSCE. Discussions befell on methods of sustainable
socio-economic growth within the Caucasus, fixing the issue of
local weather change and environmental safety, regional cooperation and
different points. The Energy Minister of Azerbaijan additionally attended different
periods of the Munich Security Conference.
It ought to be famous that the Munich Security Conference is certainly one of
the world’s main boards for discussing worldwide safety
coverage. The convention, which is historically held yearly, is
attended by heads of state and authorities, ministers, leaders of
worldwide and non-governmental organizations.