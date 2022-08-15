Azerbaijani female judoka reaches semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani feminine

judoka Leyla Aliyeva reached the semi-finals at V Islamic

Solidarity Games, Trend studies.

Aliyeva defeated her rival from Iran scoring an ippon.

Previously, Azerbaijani judokas Konul Aliyeva, Balabay Aghayev,

Telman Valiyev and Nariman Mirzayev additionally entered the subsequent stage of

competitions.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down in Konya,

Türkiye, from August 9 by August 18.

In complete, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The

competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the

outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals might be awarded to

athletes.