Azerbaijani female taekwando fighters reach semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, TÜRKİYE, August 10. Azerbaijani feminine

taekwondo fighters reached the semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity

Games, Trend

reviews.

Farida Azizova defeated her rival from Kazakhstan (2:0) and

Patimat Abakarova knocked out her rival from Nigeria.

Azerbaijan already gained 3 medals – one gold, one silver, and one

bronze.

Azerbaijani athletes will take part within the following sports activities

competitions right this moment: capturing, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling,

volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, desk tennis,

and gymnastics.