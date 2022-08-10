Europe
Azerbaijani female taekwando fighters reach semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games
KONYA, TÜRKİYE, August 10. Azerbaijani feminine
taekwondo fighters reached the semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity
Games, Trend
reviews.
Farida Azizova defeated her rival from Kazakhstan (2:0) and
Patimat Abakarova knocked out her rival from Nigeria.
Azerbaijan already gained 3 medals – one gold, one silver, and one
bronze.
Azerbaijani athletes will take part within the following sports activities
competitions right this moment: capturing, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling,
volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, desk tennis,
and gymnastics.