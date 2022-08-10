Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter defeats her rival at V Islamic Solidarity games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani feminine

taekwondo fighter Patimat Abakarova knocked out her rival from

Nigeria, Trend

studies.

Also, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Parviz Iskanderov got here out

victorious in his combat.

The competitions will final till August 18.

In whole, athletes from 56 nations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. According to

the outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals shall be awarded to

athletes.

Azerbaijan already received 3 medals – one gold, one silver and one

bronze.