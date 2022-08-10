Europe
Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter defeats her rival at V Islamic Solidarity games (PHOTO)
KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani feminine
taekwondo fighter Patimat Abakarova knocked out her rival from
Nigeria, Trend
studies.
Also, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Parviz Iskanderov got here out
victorious in his combat.
The competitions will final till August 18.
In whole, athletes from 56 nations of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. According to
the outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals shall be awarded to
athletes.
Azerbaijan already received 3 medals – one gold, one silver and one
bronze.