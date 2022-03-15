Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an public sale on the location

of presidency bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan for a

whole of fifty million manat ($29.4 million) on March 15, 2022,

Trend experiences citing the BSE.

Bonds with a circulation interval of 1,820 days have been put up

for public sale.

According to the BSE, throughout the public sale 11 buyers submitted

17 within the worth vary from 74.2396 manat, or $43.69 (12 p.c) to

97.8399 manat, or $57.58 (5.5 p.c).

According to the choice of the Ministry of Finance, the

cut-off worth and the typical weighted worth of presidency bonds

had been set at 97.8399 manat, or $57.58 (5.5 p.c).

The whole quantity of proposals at nominal costs amounted to

166.516 million manat ($98 million), whereas the location quantity

totaled 31.990 million manat ($18.8 million). Therefore, this

indicated that demand exceeded provide by greater than five-fold.

The maturity date of the bonds is March 9, 2027.