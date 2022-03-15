Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions government bonds
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15
Trend:
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an public sale on the location
of presidency bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan for a
whole of fifty million manat ($29.4 million) on March 15, 2022,
Trend experiences citing the BSE.
Bonds with a circulation interval of 1,820 days have been put up
for public sale.
According to the BSE, throughout the public sale 11 buyers submitted
17 within the worth vary from 74.2396 manat, or $43.69 (12 p.c) to
97.8399 manat, or $57.58 (5.5 p.c).
According to the choice of the Ministry of Finance, the
cut-off worth and the typical weighted worth of presidency bonds
had been set at 97.8399 manat, or $57.58 (5.5 p.c).
The whole quantity of proposals at nominal costs amounted to
166.516 million manat ($98 million), whereas the location quantity
totaled 31.990 million manat ($18.8 million). Therefore, this
indicated that demand exceeded provide by greater than five-fold.
The maturity date of the bonds is March 9, 2027.