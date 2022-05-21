Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with rector of Turin Polytechnic University (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Meeting between
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Rector of Turin
Polytechnic University Guido Saracco was held, Trend experiences citing
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
An trade of views befell on the assembly on such points as
the significance of the humanitarian sphere in strengthening the
Azerbaijani-Italian strategic partnership, specifically the function
that the Italian-Azerbaijani college will play, and cooperation
with the Turin Polytechnic University in creating engineering
applications on the Italian-Azerbaijani college.
The assembly was additionally attended by a member of the Italian Senate
from the town of Turin, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the
Senate, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Italy Inter-Parliamentary
Friendship Association within the Italian Parliament Senator Mauro
Marino.