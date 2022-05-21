Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with rector of Turin Polytechnic University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Meeting between

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Rector of Turin

Polytechnic University Guido Saracco was held, Trend experiences citing

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

An trade of views befell on the assembly on such points as

the significance of the humanitarian sphere in strengthening the

Azerbaijani-Italian strategic partnership, specifically the function

that the Italian-Azerbaijani college will play, and cooperation

with the Turin Polytechnic University in creating engineering

applications on the Italian-Azerbaijani college.

The assembly was additionally attended by a member of the Italian Senate

from the town of Turin, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the

Senate, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Italy Inter-Parliamentary

Friendship Association within the Italian Parliament Senator Mauro

Marino.