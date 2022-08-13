Europe
Azerbaijani Greco–Roman wrestler grabs gold at Konya 2021 (PHOTO)
Konya, Turkiye, August 13. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler
Hasrat Jafarov has scooped a gold medal on the fifth Islamic
Solidarity Games in Konya.
He secured the medal after beating Kyrgyz Amantur Ismailov with
3:1.
The V Islamic Solidarity Games are happening in Konya,
Türkiye, from August 9 by August 18.
In whole, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The
competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the
outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals shall be awarded to
athletes.