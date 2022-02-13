Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova scoring 52.780 factors gained a

silver medal on the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup within the

particular person program amongst girls in Baku, Trend studies.

Russian gymnast Irina Kundius (53.900 factors) grabbed gold whereas

Italian gymnast Giorgia Giampieri (51.820 factors) grabbed

bronze.

The competitions are being held by means of February 13 on the

National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani workforce is being represented by

Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 international locations are participating within the first

worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics

Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with

the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the competitions, the winners within the particular person

program and synchronized trampoline amongst women and men might be

decided. Moreover, the AGF Trophy Cup will historically be

awarded.

The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the

quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological

necessities, and with out spectators.