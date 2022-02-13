Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova scoring 52.780 factors gained a
silver medal on the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup within the
particular person program amongst girls in Baku, Trend studies.
Russian gymnast Irina Kundius (53.900 factors) grabbed gold whereas
Italian gymnast Giorgia Giampieri (51.820 factors) grabbed
bronze.
The competitions are being held by means of February 13 on the
National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani workforce is being represented by
Seljan Mahsudova.
Some 60 athletes from 13 international locations are participating within the first
worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with
the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).
Following the competitions, the winners within the particular person
program and synchronized trampoline amongst women and men might be
decided. Moreover, the AGF Trophy Cup will historically be
awarded.
The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the
quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological
necessities, and with out spectators.