Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova wins silver in hoop exercise (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnast

Zohra Agamirova gained a silver medal in rhythmic gymnastics

competitors on the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend stories.

Agamirova got here in second within the train with a hoop.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Alina Gezalova, who additionally carried out

within the finals of the train with a hoop, took the seventh

place.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down in Konya,

Türkiye, from August 9 by way of August 18.

In complete, athletes from 56 nations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The

competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the

outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals can be awarded to

athletes.