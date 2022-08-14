Europe
Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova wins silver in hoop exercise (PHOTO)
KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnast
Zohra Agamirova gained a silver medal in rhythmic gymnastics
competitors on the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend stories.
Agamirova got here in second within the train with a hoop.
Another Azerbaijani gymnast Alina Gezalova, who additionally carried out
within the finals of the train with a hoop, took the seventh
place.
The V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down in Konya,
Türkiye, from August 9 by way of August 18.
In complete, athletes from 56 nations of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The
competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the
outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals can be awarded to
athletes.