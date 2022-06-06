Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Makhsudov and Mikhail Malkin win medals at European Championships in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani gymnasts

Magsud Makhsudov and Mikhail Malkin received one gold and one silver

medal respectively on the European Trampoline and Tumbling

Championships within the Italian metropolis of Rimini, Trend reviews citing

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Mikhail Malkin carried out within the acrobatic monitor amongst grownup

gymnasts, and received silver within the closing competitors.

Magsud Makhsudov, who competed amongst athletes within the age

class “juniors”, took first place in this system of particular person

trampolining.