Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Makhsudov and Mikhail Malkin win medals at European Championships in Italy (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani gymnasts
Magsud Makhsudov and Mikhail Malkin received one gold and one silver
medal respectively on the European Trampoline and Tumbling
Championships within the Italian metropolis of Rimini, Trend reviews citing
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Mikhail Malkin carried out within the acrobatic monitor amongst grownup
gymnasts, and received silver within the closing competitors.
Magsud Makhsudov, who competed amongst athletes within the age
class “juniors”, took first place in this system of particular person
trampolining.