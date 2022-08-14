Europe
Azerbaijani handball players win silver at V Islamic Solidarity Games
KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani handball
gamers misplaced to the Turkish crew within the remaining of the V Islamic
Solidarity Games, Trend experiences.
With a rating of 30:24 they misplaced to the Turkish crew and gained the
silver medal of the V Islamic Solidarity Games.
The V Islamic Solidarity Games are happening in Konya,
Türkiye, from August 9 via August 18.
In complete, athletes from 56 nations of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation are taking part within the video games. The
competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the
outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals shall be awarded to
athletes.