KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani handball

gamers misplaced to the Turkish crew within the remaining of the V Islamic

Solidarity Games, Trend experiences.

With a rating of 30:24 they misplaced to the Turkish crew and gained the

silver medal of the V Islamic Solidarity Games.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are happening in Konya,

Türkiye, from August 9 via August 18.

In complete, athletes from 56 nations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are taking part within the video games. The

competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the

outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals shall be awarded to

athletes.