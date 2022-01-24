Azerbaijani Health Insurance Agency open tender to buy ICT equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI) has introduced an open tender to interact companies for the acquisition of ICT gear and licenses.

The tender participation payment is 600 manat ($352.9).

Those wishing to take part within the tender ought to ship the mandatory paperwork by 17:00 (GMT +4) February 11, 2022, and the proposals – till 18:00 February 21, 2022.

The opening of the tender packages will happen on 18:00 February 22, 2022.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+994 12) 310-07-70 (ext: 2022)

Contact: Anar Rahimov

Address: L.Tolstoy str. 170, Baku, Azerbaijan.