Azerbaijani judoka grabs silver at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani judoka

Nariman Mirzayev has gained silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity

Games, Trend

stories.

In the finals, Mirzayev misplaced to Uzbek athlete Shakhram

Ahadov.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down in Konya,

Türkiye, from August 9 by August 18.

In whole, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The

competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the

outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals might be awarded to

athletes.