Azerbaijani judoka grabs silver at V Islamic Solidarity Games
KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani judoka
Nariman Mirzayev has gained silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity
In the finals, Mirzayev misplaced to Uzbek athlete Shakhram
Ahadov.
The V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down in Konya,
Türkiye, from August 9 by August 18.
In whole, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The
competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the
outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals might be awarded to
athletes.