BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) received a silver medal on the Grand Slam match in Paris, Trend experiences.

Mehdiyev misplaced to Murad Sanshiro within the decisive spherical and took second place.

Another consultant of Azerbaijan Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) additionally competes within the ultimate of the match.

Azerbaijan is represented by six judokas on the competitions, which is able to finish right now.

285 athletes from 52 nations participate within the match.