Europe
Azerbaijani karateka grabs gold medal of Premier League
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska gained a gold medal within the
Karate 1 Premier League collection in Fujairah, UAE, Trend stories.
The Azerbaijani athlete, performing within the 68 kg weight
class, took first place within the event, defeating Italian
consultant Silvia Semeraro within the remaining.
Other members of the Azerbaijani workforce Tural Agalarzade (67 kg)
and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) gained silver and bronze respectively.
The Azerbaijani workforce was represented on the event by a
complete of 9 athletes.