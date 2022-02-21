Azerbaijani karateka grabs gold medal of Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska gained a gold medal within the

Karate 1 Premier League collection in Fujairah, UAE, Trend stories.

The Azerbaijani athlete, performing within the 68 kg weight

class, took first place within the event, defeating Italian

consultant Silvia Semeraro within the remaining.

Other members of the Azerbaijani workforce Tural Agalarzade (67 kg)

and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) gained silver and bronze respectively.

The Azerbaijani workforce was represented on the event by a

complete of 9 athletes.