Azerbaijani minister talks ongoing examination of human remains found in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Human stays taken
from mass graves present in Azerbaijan’s lands liberated from
Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] are being
examined by the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological
Anatomy Association, Health Minister Teymur Musayev instructed reporters,
Trend studies.
According to Musayev, consultants and the mandatory tools are
concerned within the examination course of.
“More particulars about this can in all probability be offered after the
course of is accomplished,” he added.
The mass graves have already been present in Farrukh village of
Khojaly district, Kalbajar, Shusha, close to Edilli village of
Khojavand district, and in Fuzuli.