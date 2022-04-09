Azerbaijani minister talks ongoing examination of human remains found in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Human stays taken

from mass graves present in Azerbaijan’s lands liberated from

Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] are being

examined by the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological

Anatomy Association, Health Minister Teymur Musayev instructed reporters,

Trend studies.

According to Musayev, consultants and the mandatory tools are

concerned within the examination course of.

“More particulars about this can in all probability be offered after the

course of is accomplished,” he added.

The mass graves have already been present in Farrukh village of

Khojaly district, Kalbajar, Shusha, close to Edilli village of

Khojavand district, and in Fuzuli.