Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture talks production of films on Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
The work on 11 tasks chosen following the final yr’s movie
competitors about Karabakh is underneath completion, the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Culture stated in response to Trend’s request.
The ministry added that these movies should be dubbed into different
languages or there should be subtitles with translation to convey
the realities of Karabakh to the world.
“First of all, the brand new movies are deliberate to be translated into
English,” the ministry stated. “At the subsequent stage, every movie may be
translated into different international languages, bearing in mind the
distribution course of.”