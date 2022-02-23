Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture talks production of films on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The work on 11 tasks chosen following the final yr’s movie

competitors about Karabakh is underneath completion, the Azerbaijani

Ministry of Culture stated in response to Trend’s request.

The ministry added that these movies should be dubbed into different

languages ​​or there should be subtitles with translation to convey

the realities of Karabakh to the world.

“First of all, the brand new movies are deliberate to be translated into

English,” the ministry stated. “At the subsequent stage, every movie may be

translated into different international languages, bearing in mind the

distribution course of.”