Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor plans to digitalize numerous services in 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22. Ministry of Labor
and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan plans to
digitalize one other 50 companies in 2022, the press service of the
ministry advised Trend.
The major purpose is to digitalize 90 % of companies, the
ministry famous.
“Number of 110 out of 175 companies supplied to residents by our
ministry are supplied electronically. Several 46 digital
companies are proactive, these companies make sure the implementation of
the related social rights of residents in digital type with out
their software and submission of the doc,” the ministry
additionally added.
Electronic reference companies are supplied in 30 areas associated
to the service sector of our ministry, the ministry stated.
Ministry developed such subsystems as “Zafar”, “Military-medical
examination and medical certification”, ” Housing and vehicles
provision queue ” in 2021.
Register of authorized entities engaged in employment mediation was
created, profession counseling companies have been transferred to an
digital format. The proactive mechanism for assigning pensions
to army personnel and individuals with particular ranks was created,
furthermore.
Proactively assigning presidential pensions to struggle veterans,
starting this 12 months can be envisaged.
Launching the subsystems “Labor Relations and Employment”,
“Compulsory State Personal Insurance”, “Monitoring”, an digital
system for issuing one-time funds to invalids of the Karabakh
struggle who have been injured in 1991-1997, platforms “e-exchange”,
“Badzhar” and a variety of different digital service programs is
deliberate,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Population
Protection stated.