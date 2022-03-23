Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor plans to digitalize numerous services in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22. Ministry of Labor

and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan plans to

digitalize one other 50 companies in 2022, the press service of the

ministry advised Trend.

The major purpose is to digitalize 90 % of companies, the

ministry famous.

“Number of 110 out of 175 companies supplied to residents by our

ministry are supplied electronically. Several 46 digital

companies are proactive, these companies make sure the implementation of

the related social rights of residents in digital type with out

their software and submission of the doc,” the ministry

additionally added.

Electronic reference companies are supplied in 30 areas associated

to the service sector of our ministry, the ministry stated.

Ministry developed such subsystems as “Zafar”, “Military-medical

examination and medical certification”, ” Housing and vehicles

provision queue ” in 2021.

Register of authorized entities engaged in employment mediation was

created, profession counseling companies have been transferred to an

digital format. The proactive mechanism for assigning pensions

to army personnel and individuals with particular ranks was created,

furthermore.

Proactively assigning presidential pensions to struggle veterans,

starting this 12 months can be envisaged.

Launching the subsystems “Labor Relations and Employment”,

“Compulsory State Personal Insurance”, “Monitoring”, an digital

system for issuing one-time funds to invalids of the Karabakh

struggle who have been injured in 1991-1997, platforms “e-exchange”,

“Badzhar” and a variety of different digital service programs is

deliberate,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Population

Protection stated.