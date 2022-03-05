Azerbaijani MoD reports ongoing searches for soldiers in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Conscripts of the Azerbaijani military Farid Mammadov and Firdovsi

Abdullayev acquired misplaced resulting from a pointy change in climate circumstances and

a snowstorm, whereas transferring from one fight place to a different in

the Lachin district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020

second Karabakh war], Trend stories citing the Azerbaijani Defense

Ministry.

According to the ministry, so as to discover the servicemen,

regardless of the opposed climate circumstances within the highlands and

hard-to-reach areas, search and rescue actions have been instantly

launched.

Their outcomes will probably be introduced later, added the ministry.