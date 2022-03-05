Europe

Azerbaijani MoD reports ongoing searches for soldiers in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Conscripts of the Azerbaijani military Farid Mammadov and Firdovsi
Abdullayev acquired misplaced resulting from a pointy change in climate circumstances and
a snowstorm, whereas transferring from one fight place to a different in
the Lachin district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020
second Karabakh war], Trend stories citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.

According to the ministry, so as to discover the servicemen,
regardless of the opposed climate circumstances within the highlands and
hard-to-reach areas, search and rescue actions have been instantly
launched.

Their outcomes will probably be introduced later, added the ministry.



