Azerbaijani oil prices grow by over $10, settling at nearly 129 a barrel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The value of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced on the
Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) subject, grew by $9.93 on Mar.
7 in comparison with the earlier value, settling at $128.71 per barrel,
Trend reviews
referring to the supply from the nation’s oil and fuel market.
The value of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Mar. 7 amounted to $126.88
per barrel, up by $10.07 as in comparison with the earlier value.
Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting
it through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export
Pipeline, in addition to by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
Azerbaijan additionally sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it by way of the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline.
The value of URALS with cargo from the port equaled $95.83
per barrel on Mar. 7, rising by $10.39 as in comparison with the earlier
value.
Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in
the North Sea elevated by $9.82 in comparison with the earlier value and
made up $130.05 per barrel.