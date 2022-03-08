Azerbaijani oil prices grow by over $10, settling at nearly 129 a barrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The value of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced on the

Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) subject, grew by $9.93 on Mar.

7 in comparison with the earlier value, settling at $128.71 per barrel,

Trend reviews

referring to the supply from the nation’s oil and fuel market.

The value of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Mar. 7 amounted to $126.88

per barrel, up by $10.07 as in comparison with the earlier value.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting

it through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export

Pipeline, in addition to by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan additionally sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea

port of Novorossiysk, delivering it by way of the Baku-Novorossiysk

pipeline.

The value of URALS with cargo from the port equaled $95.83

per barrel on Mar. 7, rising by $10.39 as in comparison with the earlier

value.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in

the North Sea elevated by $9.82 in comparison with the earlier value and

made up $130.05 per barrel.