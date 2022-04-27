Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The value of Azeri

LT CIF Augusta, produced on the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli

(ACG) discipline, grew by $4.62 on April 26 in comparison with the earlier

value, settling at $106.72 per barrel, Trend experiences referring to the supply from the

nation’s oil and fuel market.

The value of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $105.38 per barrel,

growing by $4.72 as in comparison with the earlier value.

Azerbaijan additionally sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea

port of Novorossiysk, delivering it by the Baku-Novorossiysk

pipeline.

The value of URALS with cargo from the port equaled $65.55

per barrel on April 26, rising by $4.77 as in comparison with the earlier

value.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in

the North Sea elevated by $4.68 in comparison with the earlier value and

made up $102.23 per barrel.