Azerbaijani oil prices increase
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The value of Azeri
LT CIF Augusta, produced on the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli
(ACG) discipline, grew by $4.62 on April 26 in comparison with the earlier
value, settling at $106.72 per barrel, Trend experiences referring to the supply from the
nation’s oil and fuel market.
The value of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $105.38 per barrel,
growing by $4.72 as in comparison with the earlier value.
Azerbaijan additionally sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it by the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline.
The value of URALS with cargo from the port equaled $65.55
per barrel on April 26, rising by $4.77 as in comparison with the earlier
value.
Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in
the North Sea elevated by $4.68 in comparison with the earlier value and
made up $102.23 per barrel.