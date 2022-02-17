Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to int’l organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina

Aliyeva appealed to the worldwide organizations in connection

with the thirtieth anniversary of the tragedy in Garadaghly village, the

ombudsman’s workplace advised Trend.

According to the petition, 30 years have handed for the reason that

genocide in Garadaghly village dedicated by Armenia towards the

Azerbaijani civilians.

“The Armenian armed forces dedicated genocide towards the

civilians in Garadaghly village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district

on February 17, 1992,” the petition stated. “As a results of this

bloody crime, Garadaghly village was occupied and burned, 118 of

civilians had been taken hostage and 68 of them had been brutally

killed.”

“The worldwide organizations should legally assess Armenia’s

coverage of aggression and ethnic cleaning towards the Azerbaijanis,

the genocide in Garadaghly,” the petition stated. “Those who

dedicated this crime towards peace and humanity should be delivered to

the worldwide obligation.”