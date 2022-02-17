Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to int’l organizations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina
Aliyeva appealed to the worldwide organizations in connection
with the thirtieth anniversary of the tragedy in Garadaghly village, the
ombudsman’s workplace advised Trend.
According to the petition, 30 years have handed for the reason that
genocide in Garadaghly village dedicated by Armenia towards the
Azerbaijani civilians.
“The Armenian armed forces dedicated genocide towards the
civilians in Garadaghly village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district
on February 17, 1992,” the petition stated. “As a results of this
bloody crime, Garadaghly village was occupied and burned, 118 of
civilians had been taken hostage and 68 of them had been brutally
killed.”
“The worldwide organizations should legally assess Armenia’s
coverage of aggression and ethnic cleaning towards the Azerbaijanis,
the genocide in Garadaghly,” the petition stated. “Those who
dedicated this crime towards peace and humanity should be delivered to
the worldwide obligation.”