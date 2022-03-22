Azerbaijani people always highly value Pakistan’s principled position demonstrated during Patriotic War – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Azerbaijani

demonstrated in the course of the Patriotic War, President of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev mentioned in a letter to Prime Minister of the Islamic

Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan, Trend reviews.

“We are delighted by the current state of Azerbaijan-Pakistan

relations which have ascended to the extent of strategic partnership,

stemming from our brotherly peoples’ frequent historic and

spiritual roots. We connect nice significance to creating our

relations underpinned by mutual belief. I want to spotlight the

help our nations prolong to one another inside the worldwide

organizations.

The Azerbaijani individuals all the time extremely worth Pakistan’s principled

place and the political and ethical help to our nation’s simply

trigger demonstrated in the course of the Patriotic War. We are wanting ahead

to additionally seeing Pakistani corporations within the large-scale improvement

and reconstruction works throughout the liberated territories.

Today, there’s a favorable atmosphere for increasing

cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in financial,

commerce, power, transportation, tourism, schooling and

military-technical spheres. I’m assured that due to our joint

efforts, our inter-state relations and fruitful bilateral and

multilateral cooperation will efficiently proceed and strengthen

via capitalizing on such alternatives,” mentioned President

Aliyev.