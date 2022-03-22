Azerbaijani people always highly value Pakistan’s principled position demonstrated during Patriotic War – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Azerbaijani
individuals all the time extremely worth Pakistan’s principled place and the
political and ethical help to our nation’s simply trigger
demonstrated in the course of the Patriotic War, President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev mentioned in a letter to Prime Minister of the Islamic
Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan, Trend reviews.
“We are delighted by the current state of Azerbaijan-Pakistan
relations which have ascended to the extent of strategic partnership,
stemming from our brotherly peoples’ frequent historic and
spiritual roots. We connect nice significance to creating our
relations underpinned by mutual belief. I want to spotlight the
help our nations prolong to one another inside the worldwide
organizations.
The Azerbaijani individuals all the time extremely worth Pakistan’s principled
place and the political and ethical help to our nation’s simply
trigger demonstrated in the course of the Patriotic War. We are wanting ahead
to additionally seeing Pakistani corporations within the large-scale improvement
and reconstruction works throughout the liberated territories.
Today, there’s a favorable atmosphere for increasing
cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in financial,
commerce, power, transportation, tourism, schooling and
military-technical spheres. I’m assured that due to our joint
efforts, our inter-state relations and fruitful bilateral and
multilateral cooperation will efficiently proceed and strengthen
via capitalizing on such alternatives,” mentioned President
Aliyev.