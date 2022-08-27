Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Pakistani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijani Prime

Minister Ali Asadov has despatched a letter of condolences to Pakistani

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in reference to the quite a few

casualties and destruction attributable to extreme floods on this nation,

Trend reviews citing the press service of the Cabinet of

Ministers.

Ali Asadov expressed deep condolences to the Prime Minister of

Pakistan, family and pals of the victims, and in addition wished

therapeutic to these injured on account of the tragedy.