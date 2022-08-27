Europe
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Pakistani counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov has despatched a letter of condolences to Pakistani
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in reference to the quite a few
casualties and destruction attributable to extreme floods on this nation,
Trend reviews citing the press service of the Cabinet of
Ministers.
Ali Asadov expressed deep condolences to the Prime Minister of
Pakistan, family and pals of the victims, and in addition wished
therapeutic to these injured on account of the tragedy.