Azerbaijani PM meets with Albanian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. On April 14,

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Albanian Prime

Minister Edi Rama, who’s on an official go to to the nation,

Trend experiences

citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the assembly, the events expressed satisfaction with the

improvement of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Albania

in numerous fields. The significance of the go to of the Prime

Minister of Albania from the perspective of increasing bilateral

cooperation was emphasised.

The events, noting that cooperation within the area of vitality is

one of many most important instructions of the Azerbaijani-Albanian relations,

pressured the significance of the joint implementation of the Southern

Gas Corridor undertaking.

At the assembly, problems with strengthening political ties between

the 2 international locations, prospects for increasing cooperation within the

financial, commerce, vitality, funding, tourism and different fields had been

mentioned.