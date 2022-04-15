Azerbaijani PM meets with Albanian counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. On April 14,
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Albanian Prime
Minister Edi Rama, who’s on an official go to to the nation,
Trend experiences
citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
During the assembly, the events expressed satisfaction with the
improvement of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Albania
in numerous fields. The significance of the go to of the Prime
Minister of Albania from the perspective of increasing bilateral
cooperation was emphasised.
The events, noting that cooperation within the area of vitality is
one of many most important instructions of the Azerbaijani-Albanian relations,
pressured the significance of the joint implementation of the Southern
Gas Corridor undertaking.
At the assembly, problems with strengthening political ties between
the 2 international locations, prospects for increasing cooperation within the
financial, commerce, vitality, funding, tourism and different fields had been
mentioned.