Azerbaijani saber fencing athlete wins silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani saber

fencing athlete Palina Kaspiarovich gained the silver medal of the V

Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend experiences.

She misplaced to the Turkish athlete Irina Shchukla with a rating of

14:15.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down in Konya,

Türkiye, from August 9 by way of August 18.

In complete, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are collaborating within the video games. The

competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the

outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals can be awarded to

athletes.