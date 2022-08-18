Azerbaijani State Border Service’s material & technical base constantly updated – official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The materials and
technical base of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan is
consistently being up to date, Head of the SBS, Colonel-General Elchin
Guliyev stated in an interview with the Azerbaijan newspaper,
Trend reviews.
According to Guliyev, the border models are supplied with fashionable
weapons, navy and particular tools, extremely maneuverable
autos, underwater surveillance means and different mandatory gadgets
and tools.
“Reliable safety of the state border to a decisive extent
relies on the professionalism of border guards, the staffing of
border models with skilled personnel. Personnel coaching within the
actions of the State Border Service is an important space,
which is given particular consideration,” he famous.