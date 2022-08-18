Azerbaijani State Border Service’s material & technical base constantly updated – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The materials and

technical base of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan is

consistently being up to date, Head of the SBS, Colonel-General Elchin

Guliyev stated in an interview with the Azerbaijan newspaper,

Trend reviews.

According to Guliyev, the border models are supplied with fashionable

weapons, navy and particular tools, extremely maneuverable

autos, underwater surveillance means and different mandatory gadgets

and tools.

“Reliable safety of the state border to a decisive extent

relies on the professionalism of border guards, the staffing of

border models with skilled personnel. Personnel coaching within the

actions of the State Border Service is an important space,

which is given particular consideration,” he famous.