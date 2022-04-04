Azerbaijani State Commission signs protocol of intent with ICMP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Protocol of

Intentions was signed between the Azerbaijani State Commission on

Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the

International Commission on Missing Persons on April 4, Trend stories.

The Protocol was signed by the Head of the State Security

Service – Ali Nagiyev from the Azerbaijani aspect and the Director

General of the International Commission on Missing Persons –

Kathryne Bomberger, Secretary of the State Commission Ismail

Akhundov stated at a press convention.

