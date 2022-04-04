Europe
Azerbaijani State Commission signs protocol of intent with ICMP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Protocol of
Intentions was signed between the Azerbaijani State Commission on
Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the
International Commission on Missing Persons on April 4, Trend stories.
The Protocol was signed by the Head of the State Security
Service – Ali Nagiyev from the Azerbaijani aspect and the Director
General of the International Commission on Missing Persons –
Kathryne Bomberger, Secretary of the State Commission Ismail
Akhundov stated at a press convention.
