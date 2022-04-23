Azerbaijani team reaches second final of FIG World Cup in Baku in group exercises
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Within the
framework of the second day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic
Gymnastics in Baku, the Azerbaijani workforce in group workout routines reached
the ultimate of this system with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reviews.
The train was demonstrated by a workforce consisting of Gullu
Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan
and Daria Sorokina. For the train, the Azerbaijani workforce obtained
30.600 factors from the judges.
Teams representing Italy (31.350 factors), Israel (30.400
factors), Germany (27.000 factors), Japan (26,300 factors), Uzbekistan
(25,950 factors), Kazakhstan (23,800 factors), Estonia (21,850
factors) additionally reached the ultimate of the train with three ribbons
and two balls.
Recall that in the course of the first qualifying day, the Azerbaijani
workforce reached the ultimate of the train with 5 hoops.
The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from
April 22 by April 24.
Some 130 athletes from 31 international locations, together with 42 particular person and
84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are collaborating within the
competitors.
Azerbaijan is being represented within the particular person program by
Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, whereas Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman
Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan
and Darya Sorokina are performing inside the workforce in group
workout routines.
During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete within the
All-Around and equipment finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will
be offered to the gymnast and workforce in group workout routines that
obtained the best execution rating from the judges on the World
Cup.