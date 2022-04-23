Azerbaijani team reaches second final of FIG World Cup in Baku in group exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Within the

framework of the second day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic

Gymnastics in Baku, the Azerbaijani workforce in group workout routines reached

the ultimate of this system with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reviews.

The train was demonstrated by a workforce consisting of Gullu

Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan

and Daria Sorokina. For the train, the Azerbaijani workforce obtained

30.600 factors from the judges.

Teams representing Italy (31.350 factors), Israel (30.400

factors), Germany (27.000 factors), Japan (26,300 factors), Uzbekistan

(25,950 factors), Kazakhstan (23,800 factors), Estonia (21,850

factors) additionally reached the ultimate of the train with three ribbons

and two balls.

Recall that in the course of the first qualifying day, the Azerbaijani

workforce reached the ultimate of the train with 5 hoops.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from

April 22 by April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 international locations, together with 42 particular person and

84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are collaborating within the

competitors.

Azerbaijan is being represented within the particular person program by

Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, whereas Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman

Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan

and Darya Sorokina are performing inside the workforce in group

workout routines.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete within the

All-Around and equipment finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will

be offered to the gymnast and workforce in group workout routines that

obtained the best execution rating from the judges on the World

Cup.