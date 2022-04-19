Europe
Azerbaijani, Turkish Armed Forces hold Tactical-Special Training sessions (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Tactical-special
coaching classes are being held with the participation of the
servicemen of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army and the
Turkish Armed Forces, with use of contemporary gear, Trend studies citing the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the plan of the coaching classes, the sappers
study the tactical and technical traits of mine detectors,
enhance theoretical information in regards to the guidelines of use.
In the specifically designed engineering camp, the sappers
practiced the exploration of the world, the detection and
neutralization of mines and unexploded ordnance via mine
detectors.