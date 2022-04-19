Azerbaijani, Turkish Armed Forces hold Tactical-Special Training sessions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Tactical-special

coaching classes are being held with the participation of the

servicemen of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army and the

Turkish Armed Forces, with use of contemporary gear, Trend studies citing the

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of the coaching classes, the sappers

study the tactical and technical traits of mine detectors,

enhance theoretical information in regards to the guidelines of use.

In the specifically designed engineering camp, the sappers

practiced the exploration of the world, the detection and

neutralization of mines and unexploded ordnance via mine

detectors.