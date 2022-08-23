Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. A cellphone

dialog occurred between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun

Bayramov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu, the ministry

advised Trend.

The ministers exchanged views on the present state of affairs within the

area and the bilateral cooperation agenda.

The events mentioned areas of cooperation inside the framework

of the Organization of Turkic States, in addition to problems with

actions on worldwide platforms.