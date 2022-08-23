Europe
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. A cellphone
dialog occurred between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu, the ministry
advised Trend.
The ministers exchanged views on the present state of affairs within the
area and the bilateral cooperation agenda.
The events mentioned areas of cooperation inside the framework
of the Organization of Turkic States, in addition to problems with
actions on worldwide platforms.