Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani

freestyle wrestler Tetiana Omelchenko has received a bronze medal on the

fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya, Trend studies.

Omelchenko, scoring 11:0, defeated the Indonesian athlete

Kharisma Tantri Herlina.

Azerbaijani athletes are competing on the Games in skeet

taking pictures, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball,

para-swimming, para archery, desk tennis, gymnastics, paralympic

athletics and biking.