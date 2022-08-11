Europe
Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games
KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani
freestyle wrestler Tetiana Omelchenko has received a bronze medal on the
fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya, Trend studies.
Omelchenko, scoring 11:0, defeated the Indonesian athlete
Kharisma Tantri Herlina.
Azerbaijani athletes are competing on the Games in skeet
taking pictures, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball,
para-swimming, para archery, desk tennis, gymnastics, paralympic
athletics and biking.