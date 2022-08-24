Azerbaijanis to fight until Armenia pays compensation – resident of Lachin city

LACHİN, Azerbaijan, August 24. We, the veterans

of the First Karabakh War, didn’t cease combating towards Armenia

even after the conflict, resident of Lachin advised Trend.

“We had been in search of authorized methods to realize our purpose. So we

appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in 2005. About a

12 months later, our functions had been accepted for consideration. The

courtroom acknowledged our rights after 10 years, and Armenia was discovered

responsible. Then, a 12 months later, the European Court of Human Rights

determined to pay compensation within the quantity of 5,000 euros to every of

the victims within the case ‘Chiragov and Others v. Armenia’. Our

legal professionals have established compensation for ethical harm inflicted on

us within the quantity of fifty million euros. Armenia nonetheless hasn’t payed

compensation. However, we consider that we’ll make them do it. We

won’t cease our struggle towards Armenia till we obtain a consequence,”

he mentioned.