Azerbaijanis to fight until Armenia pays compensation – resident of Lachin city
LACHİN, Azerbaijan, August 24. We, the veterans
of the First Karabakh War, didn’t cease combating towards Armenia
even after the conflict, resident of Lachin advised Trend.
“We had been in search of authorized methods to realize our purpose. So we
appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in 2005. About a
12 months later, our functions had been accepted for consideration. The
courtroom acknowledged our rights after 10 years, and Armenia was discovered
responsible. Then, a 12 months later, the European Court of Human Rights
determined to pay compensation within the quantity of 5,000 euros to every of
the victims within the case ‘Chiragov and Others v. Armenia’. Our
legal professionals have established compensation for ethical harm inflicted on
us within the quantity of fifty million euros. Armenia nonetheless hasn’t payed
compensation. However, we consider that we’ll make them do it. We
won’t cease our struggle towards Armenia till we obtain a consequence,”
he mentioned.