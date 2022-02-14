Europe
Azerbaijan’s Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Baktelecom LLC denied the knowledge disseminated
on social media concerning the alleged suspension of Internet entry for
every week on account of preventive work within the CDMA (Code Division Multiple
Access) networks, Baktelecom informed Trend.
According to the company, CDMA is a wi-fi phone service
and doesn’t present Internet companies to subscribers through the
community.
During February 14-21, 2022, Baktelecom LLC will droop
wi-fi phone companies solely to subscribers with 511 and 555
prefixes, mentioned the group.
—
