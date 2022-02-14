Azerbaijan’s Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Baktelecom LLC denied the knowledge disseminated

on social media concerning the alleged suspension of Internet entry for

every week on account of preventive work within the CDMA (Code Division Multiple

Access) networks, Baktelecom informed Trend.

According to the company, CDMA is a wi-fi phone service

and doesn’t present Internet companies to subscribers through the

community.

During February 14-21, 2022, Baktelecom LLC will droop

wi-fi phone companies solely to subscribers with 511 and 555

prefixes, mentioned the group.

