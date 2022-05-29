Azerbaijan’s Baku holds another air show as part of fourth day of TEKNOFEST festival (PHOTOVIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Another air present was

held in Baku as a part of the fourth day of TEKNOFEST International

Festival of Aviation, Space and Technology, Trend stories.

Helicopters and planes of the Azerbaijani Air Force carried out

aerobatics within the sky over the Azerbaijani capital.

TEKNOFEST

International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held

in Azerbaijan from May 26 via May 29.

TEKNOFEST

in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and

Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing

workplace operates in Baku. The full workers of the workplace consists of

Azerbaijani specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than

60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal

corporations.

The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, area trade

and digital economic system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to establish the information and expertise of younger engineers via

competitions organized throughout the framework of the pageant, as

nicely as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.

