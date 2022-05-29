Azerbaijan’s Baku holds another air show as part of fourth day of TEKNOFEST festival (PHOTOVIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Another air present was
held in Baku as a part of the fourth day of TEKNOFEST International
Festival of Aviation, Space and Technology, Trend stories.
Helicopters and planes of the Azerbaijani Air Force carried out
aerobatics within the sky over the Azerbaijani capital.
TEKNOFEST
International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held
in Azerbaijan from May 26 via May 29.
TEKNOFEST
in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing
workplace operates in Baku. The full workers of the workplace consists of
Azerbaijani specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than
60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal
corporations.
The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, area trade
and digital economic system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to establish the information and expertise of younger engineers via
competitions organized throughout the framework of the pageant, as
nicely as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.
