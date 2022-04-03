Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks projects for development of insurance market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Central

Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is implementing a lot of initiatives in

the event of the insurance coverage market, Director of the Department

for Control over Insurance Activities of the CBA Vusal Gurbanov,

informed Trend.

According to him, certainly one of these initiatives is to make sure the

availability of insurance coverage providers and enhance the standard of

providers supplied.

“Implementation of the mission for the digitalization of each

obligatory and voluntary forms of insurance coverage will make it doable

to obtain insurance coverage providers in digital kind, and in addition, on-line

apply for compensation within the case of an insured occasion. This will

assist enhance the effectivity of the providers supplied and immediate

response within the case of an insured occasion,” he mentioned.

For the implementation of those initiatives, the CBA has ready a

related invoice – each a authorized framework and a platform for

controlling digital programs, Gurbanov added.