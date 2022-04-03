Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks projects for development of insurance market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is implementing a lot of initiatives in
the event of the insurance coverage market, Director of the Department
for Control over Insurance Activities of the CBA Vusal Gurbanov,
informed Trend.
According to him, certainly one of these initiatives is to make sure the
availability of insurance coverage providers and enhance the standard of
providers supplied.
“Implementation of the mission for the digitalization of each
obligatory and voluntary forms of insurance coverage will make it doable
to obtain insurance coverage providers in digital kind, and in addition, on-line
apply for compensation within the case of an insured occasion. This will
assist enhance the effectivity of the providers supplied and immediate
response within the case of an insured occasion,” he mentioned.
For the implementation of those initiatives, the CBA has ready a
related invoice – each a authorized framework and a platform for
controlling digital programs, Gurbanov added.