Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors comments on implemented digital projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Introducing

improvements into the non-public account system of Azerbaijan’s

Chamber of Auditors on the e-audit.gov.az has elevated

confidentiality and manageability in auditing, Chairman of the

Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan Vahid Novruzov instructed Trend.

According to him, in 2020, Chamber of Auditors established a

private account system on its web site based mostly on worldwide

observe.

“Moreover, an idea for the primary instructions of modern audit

improvement was developed in 2020. The key improvements throughout the

idea are ‘audit and modern challenges’, ‘use of innovation in

audit’, ‘innovations and advanced auditing technologies’,

‘transition from conventional to cloud auditing, ‘innovation and

human assets’, Novruzov stated.

He additionally famous {that a} idea for the event of audit

actions in Azerbaijan was ready in 2021 as much as 2030.

“The Chamber has recognized necessary steps for the audit

improvement within the subsequent 10 years. This contains suggestions and

directions from President Ilham Aliyev on selling audit

actions in Azerbaijan, the duties set for impartial auditors in

authorities packages and nationwide motion plans, the present standing

of audit, the affect of sustainable financial improvement,

accountability, and the general financial surroundings on audit, as

properly because the conceptual instructions for the event of audit

actions in Azerbaijan till 2030,” Novruzov acknowledged.