Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors comments on implemented digital projects
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Introducing
improvements into the non-public account system of Azerbaijan’s
Chamber of Auditors on the e-audit.gov.az has elevated
confidentiality and manageability in auditing, Chairman of the
Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan Vahid Novruzov instructed Trend.
According to him, in 2020, Chamber of Auditors established a
private account system on its web site based mostly on worldwide
observe.
“Moreover, an idea for the primary instructions of modern audit
improvement was developed in 2020. The key improvements throughout the
idea are ‘audit and modern challenges’, ‘use of innovation in
audit’, ‘innovations and advanced auditing technologies’,
‘transition from conventional to cloud auditing, ‘innovation and
human assets’, Novruzov stated.
He additionally famous {that a} idea for the event of audit
actions in Azerbaijan was ready in 2021 as much as 2030.
“The Chamber has recognized necessary steps for the audit
improvement within the subsequent 10 years. This contains suggestions and
directions from President Ilham Aliyev on selling audit
actions in Azerbaijan, the duties set for impartial auditors in
authorities packages and nationwide motion plans, the present standing
of audit, the affect of sustainable financial improvement,
accountability, and the general financial surroundings on audit, as
properly because the conceptual instructions for the event of audit
actions in Azerbaijan till 2030,” Novruzov acknowledged.