Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors expanding apply of international standards
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Chamber of Auditors
of Azerbaijan Republic has adopted set of measures to enhance the
high quality of audit, Chairman of Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov
informed Trend.
According to him, worldwide auditing requirements have been
utilized in Azerbaijan since 2010.
“Currently, work is underway to translate and develop the
utility of worldwide necessities within the sphere of auditing
inside the framework of quite a few requirements launched in
Azerbaijan in 2021, together with the International Standards on
Auditing 540 (ISA 540) ” Auditing Accounting Estimates and Related
Disclosures” and the International Standard on Auditing 250 (ISA
250) “Laws and regulations in an audit of financial statements,”
Novruzov mentioned.
Work is scheduled to be accomplished in 2022, he famous.
Introduction of ISA requirements allowed the Chamber of Auditors to
develop into a part of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC),
Novruzov added.
Membership on this federation obliges the Azerbaijan’s Chamber
of Auditors to use worldwide requirements in auditing, exterior
and inside audit high quality management, additionally apply International Code
of Ethics for Professional Accountants, he additionally mentioned.
“We periodically take applicable measures to meet these
necessities,” Novruzov emphasised.
He additionally famous that beforehand report on implementation of
worldwide skilled necessities needed to be submitted to the
federation yearly.
“However, the excessive ranking obtained by Chamber of Auditors in
2021 exempted us from submitting this report till 2024 years,”
Novruzov added.