Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Auditors expanding apply of international standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Chamber of Auditors

of Azerbaijan Republic has adopted set of measures to enhance the

high quality of audit, Chairman of Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov

informed Trend.

According to him, worldwide auditing requirements have been

utilized in Azerbaijan since 2010.

“Currently, work is underway to translate and develop the

utility of worldwide necessities within the sphere of auditing

inside the framework of quite a few requirements launched in

Azerbaijan in 2021, together with the International Standards on

Auditing 540 (ISA 540) ” Auditing Accounting Estimates and Related

Disclosures” and the International Standard on Auditing 250 (ISA

250) “Laws and regulations in an audit of financial statements,”

Novruzov mentioned.

Work is scheduled to be accomplished in 2022, he famous.

Introduction of ISA requirements allowed the Chamber of Auditors to

develop into a part of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC),

Novruzov added.

Membership on this federation obliges the Azerbaijan’s Chamber

of Auditors to use worldwide requirements in auditing, exterior

and inside audit high quality management, additionally apply International Code

of Ethics for Professional Accountants, he additionally mentioned.

“We periodically take applicable measures to meet these

necessities,” Novruzov emphasised.

He additionally famous that beforehand report on implementation of

worldwide skilled necessities needed to be submitted to the

federation yearly.

“However, the excessive ranking obtained by Chamber of Auditors in

2021 exempted us from submitting this report till 2024 years,”

Novruzov added.