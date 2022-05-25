Europe
Azerbaijan’s economy exposed to external negative factors – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Even although
Azerbaijan’s financial system was steadily creating in 2021, there have been
additionally exterior unfavourable developments within the nation, resembling rising
inflation, the nation’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov mentioned
whereas discussing the draft legislation ‘On execution of the state price range of
the Azerbaijan Republic for 2021’ at a gathering of the Parliament’s
Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on May
25, Trend
stories.
According to him, one of many causes of inflation was the worldwide
enhance in meals costs.
“In this regard, Azerbaijan has determined to implement varied
subsidy packages,” Sharifov said.