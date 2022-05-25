Azerbaijan’s economy exposed to external negative factors – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Even although

Azerbaijan’s financial system was steadily creating in 2021, there have been

additionally exterior unfavourable developments within the nation, resembling rising

inflation, the nation’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov mentioned

whereas discussing the draft legislation ‘On execution of the state price range of

the Azerbaijan Republic for 2021’ at a gathering of the Parliament’s

Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on May

25, Trend

stories.

According to him, one of many causes of inflation was the worldwide

enhance in meals costs.

“In this regard, Azerbaijan has determined to implement varied

subsidy packages,” Sharifov said.