Azerbaijan’s figure skater wraps up performance at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s determine skater Yekaterina Ryabova accomplished her
efficiency within the ladies’s free program, ending 15th
with a rating of 118.15 factors on the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in
Beijing, Trend
studies.
On February 15, Ryabova ranked sixteenth within the quick program with a
rating of 61.82 factors.
Following the outcomes of two performances, her total rating
resulted in 179.97, thus settling for fifteenth place in total
rankings.
Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova grew to become the Olympic champion,
Alexandra Trusova took the silver, whereas Kaori Sakamoto from Japan
settled for bronze.
Azerbaijani determine skater Vladimir Litvintsev took
18th place based mostly on the outcomes of performances in two
competitors applications.
The Olympic Winter Games will final till February 20.