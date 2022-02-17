Azerbaijan’s figure skater wraps up performance at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s determine skater Yekaterina Ryabova accomplished her

efficiency within the ladies’s free program, ending 15th

with a rating of 118.15 factors on the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in

Beijing, Trend

studies.

On February 15, Ryabova ranked sixteenth within the quick program with a

rating of 61.82 factors.

Following the outcomes of two performances, her total rating

resulted in 179.97, thus settling for fifteenth place in total

rankings.

Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova grew to become the Olympic champion,

Alexandra Trusova took the silver, whereas Kaori Sakamoto from Japan

settled for bronze.

Azerbaijani determine skater Vladimir Litvintsev took

18th place based mostly on the outcomes of performances in two

competitors applications.

The Olympic Winter Games will final till February 20.