BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun

Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz

Republic Ruslan Kazakbayev on March 11, 2022 within the framework of

his participation within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend studies citing the

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Will be up to date